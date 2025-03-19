AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Position Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AerCap were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

