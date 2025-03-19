Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 672,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,205,000 after buying an additional 30,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alamo Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at $35,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.74 and a twelve month high of $228.88.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

