Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens raised Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $3,343,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,904.63. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,325.64. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

