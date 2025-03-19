Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 26,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,704,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.03.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.56. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

