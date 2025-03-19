AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Beyond were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Beyond during the third quarter worth $80,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Beyond during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond during the third quarter worth $116,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BYON shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,439.53. This represents a 4.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYON opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $269.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

