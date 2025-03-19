AlphaQuest LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 202.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $16,377,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cactus Stock Up 1.3 %

Cactus stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.