AlphaQuest LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 117,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,872 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 27,239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,967 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $81,306,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 128.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,151 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,588,356. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $995,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,368 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,634.56. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,442,199. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

