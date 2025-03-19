AlphaQuest LLC Buys 2,705 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 171.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

CLDX stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.76. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

