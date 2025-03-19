AlphaQuest LLC Buys 5,454 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 16,041.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,544,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,166,000 after acquiring an additional 444,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after buying an additional 85,574 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after buying an additional 673,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,837,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

