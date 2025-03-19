AlphaQuest LLC Buys 7,456 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 916.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ouster were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ouster alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 34,743 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ouster by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ouster by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Stock Performance

Ouster stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $406.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.38. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OUST. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ouster

Ouster Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.