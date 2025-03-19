AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 50,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GRC opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $972.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.