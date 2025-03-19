AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 50,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:GRC opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $972.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
