AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 322.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Esquire Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,522.59. This trade represents a 36.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $124,134.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,149.03. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $599.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.78. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $90.18.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 31.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

