AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOB. Quarry LP raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 98.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.69. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

