AlphaQuest LLC Grows Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 13,220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in WEX during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in WEX by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in WEX by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in WEX during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.03 and a 1-year high of $244.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.73.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

