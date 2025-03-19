AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5,227.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $273,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 88.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average is $166.83. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.49 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

