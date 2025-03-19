AlphaQuest LLC Has $101,000 Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $386,926.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,912,997.16. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,848. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $762,272. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

NYSE VTOL opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $894.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.39. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

