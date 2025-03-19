AlphaQuest LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 125,589 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 807,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,503,210.56. This represents a 18.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -346.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

