AlphaQuest LLC Has $117,000 Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 138.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 34,382 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $37,440,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $617.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

