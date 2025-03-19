AlphaQuest LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.61. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $136.72. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,569.72. The trade was a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

