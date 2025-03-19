AlphaQuest LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLKB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,283,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,684,000 after acquiring an additional 235,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 56.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 429,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 154,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Blackbaud by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after buying an additional 109,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $6,745,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.0 %

BLKB stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.99 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.