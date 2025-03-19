AlphaQuest LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 8,460.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $177.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.85. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $268.18.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,002 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $221,381.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,244,460.14. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,323,545. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $1,200,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

