AlphaQuest LLC Has $94,000 Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

