AlphaQuest LLC Has $95,000 Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Primoris Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $90.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

PRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other Primoris Services news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

