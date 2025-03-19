AlphaQuest LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after purchasing an additional 411,109 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Arista Networks by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,457,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,882 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Arista Networks by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,342,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

