AlphaQuest LLC Increases Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 635.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

