AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $10,213,973.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,463.60. This trade represents a 61.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,748.54. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -550.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

