AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

In related news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 10,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $169,612.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,347.82. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $83,277.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,501.68. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,416 shares of company stock worth $436,419. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

