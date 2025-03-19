AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 28.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,027,000 after acquiring an additional 600,723 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $48,011,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 206,411 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

THS stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.15. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.