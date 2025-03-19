AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Crane (NYSE:CR)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,890,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crane by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group increased their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Crane Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CR opened at $151.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

