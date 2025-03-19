AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 1,782 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 155.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $4,118,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Forward Air Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

