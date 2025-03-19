AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Shares in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,225,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 685.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 130.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $632.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

