AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth $252,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 30.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth $651,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,225. The trade was a 74.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

