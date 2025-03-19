AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 54,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 352.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 62,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 215.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 861,689 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $13.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.
