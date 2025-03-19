AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 867.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Conway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,928,000. The trade was a 4.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

