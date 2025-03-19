AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $489.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

