AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 77.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HCI Group by 152.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HCI Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.94. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $141.21. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.14.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

