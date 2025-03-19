AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 5,025 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $56,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,587.23. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 3,956 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,346.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 180,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,781.52. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $377,154 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

