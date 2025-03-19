AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,152,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,877,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.6 %

RUN opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.84.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,952.30. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,397. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

