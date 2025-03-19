AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NPK stock opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $637.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.54.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.69 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

About National Presto Industries

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.