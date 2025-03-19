AlphaQuest LLC Sells 41,860 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,860 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 236,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 44,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 391,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 195,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $616.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEST shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO William A. Ford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,425.50. This trade represents a 3.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Further Reading

