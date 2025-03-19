AlphaQuest LLC Sells 449 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 34,497.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 241,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $78,144,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $64,371,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,516,000 after purchasing an additional 133,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 109,886 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $322.93 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.01 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

