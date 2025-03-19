AlphaQuest LLC Sells 491 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,048,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 9.3 %

HIMS opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,626. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,042,006 shares of company stock worth $36,830,024 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

