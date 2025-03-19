AlphaQuest LLC Sells 54,958 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,958 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -95.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Veris Residential from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

