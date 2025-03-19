AlphaQuest LLC Sells 5,764 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 46.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

VECO opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,455.42. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

