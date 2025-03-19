AlphaQuest LLC Sells 79,709 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,709 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 322,578 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 52,919 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

View Our Latest Report on FIBK

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.