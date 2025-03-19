AlphaQuest LLC Sells 8,682 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 328.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 146.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGBN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $657.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -42.04%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell bought 1,170 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.