AlphaQuest LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Interface by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Interface by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 325,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 2.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,132.65. This trade represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $748,125. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

