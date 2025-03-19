AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Fortrea by 5.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortrea by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,014,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortrea by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 227,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortrea by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W cut Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of FTRE opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $41.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,029 shares of company stock valued at $226,168. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

