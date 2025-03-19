AlphaQuest LLC Trims Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 125.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 16.8% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Price Performance

CEVA opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.97 million, a PE ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. Barclays raised their price target on CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

