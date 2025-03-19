AlphaQuest LLC Trims Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Coupang by 11,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Coupang Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

